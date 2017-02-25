Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Assel Al-Essaie died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Three people arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Sheffield have been released on bail.

Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died in hospital after being shot in the chest in Daniel Hill, Walkley, on 18 February.

Those bailed included a 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a boy, aged 16, held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 57-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, was also bailed.

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder was released earlier.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police believe suspects involved in the shooting drove a VW Golf (pictured above)

South Yorkshire Police is still appealing for witnesses to the shooting, which took place at around 13:35 GMT.

Officers are keen for people who may have seen a grey/silver Volkswagen Golf R, registration plate PJ10 OJU, a black Mercedes C class car with the registration plate LP66 RUH or a white Mercedes C class car with the registration plate NU15 PZF to contact them.