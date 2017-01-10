Craig Nelson death: Five deny Woodhead Tunnels murder
A man, a woman and three 15-year-old boys have appeared in court to deny the murder of a man whose body was found on moorland.
Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, was found off the A628 at the Woodhead Tunnels on August 22.
Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Mason, 23, from Huddersfield, appeared with the boys, who cannot be named due to their age, at Sheffield Crown Court.
All five pleaded not guilty to murder and will face trial on 27 February.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Nelson, 34, from Rotherham, died as a result of head injuries.
All five people were remanded into custody ahead of the trial.