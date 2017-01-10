Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Craig Nelson, 34, was known to many as Craig Preston, police said

A man, a woman and three 15-year-old boys have appeared in court to deny the murder of a man whose body was found on moorland.

Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, was found off the A628 at the Woodhead Tunnels on August 22.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Mason, 23, from Huddersfield, appeared with the boys, who cannot be named due to their age, at Sheffield Crown Court.

All five pleaded not guilty to murder and will face trial on 27 February.

Image copyright Gareth James Image caption Mr Nelson's body was found on 22 August on the moors of the A628 at Woodhead Tunnels

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Nelson, 34, from Rotherham, died as a result of head injuries.

All five people were remanded into custody ahead of the trial.