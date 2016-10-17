Image copyright Ross Parry Image caption Nathan Sumner repeatedly hit PC Lisa Bates with the axe, the court heard

A police officer who was attacked by a man with an axe recalled to a jury how she pleaded with him for mercy.

PC Lisa Bates lost a finger, suffered a deep wound to her head, sustained a fractured skull and a smashed ankle during the attack, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Nathan Sumner repeatedly hit her with the axe when she was called to a disturbance at his home in Sheffield.

He admits causing the officer grievous bodily harm.

Mr Sumner, 35, of Plowright Close, denies attempting to murder PC Bates and an alternative count of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

PC Bates gave her evidence from behind a screen.

Sam Green QC, prosecuting, told the jury PC Bates and PC Mark Garrett were on duty on 13 April when they were called to Mr Sumner's home.

PC Bates told the court Mr Sumner, shouted "aggressively" as he answered the door and attacked her colleague, punching him and pinning him against a wall.

'Just kept hitting'

PC Bates had used an incapacitating spray, which did not affect the defendant but blurred her colleague's vision.

She told the court how she broke her leg after jumping down a flight of stairs fleeing Mr Sumner as he chased her with an axe.

"He was hitting me from behind. I felt it was heavy and cold and I turned around with my hands up and he just kept hitting me," she said.

"I asked him to stop. I begged him to stop. I was getting tired and couldn't defend myself any more."

Mr Sumner was eventually arrested by police who used a Taser on him.

David Brookes, defending, said it was agreed that his client was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time.

The trial continues.