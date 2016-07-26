Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jason Maher was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

A man has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to causing the deaths of two men by dangerous driving.

Jason Maher, 34, was driving down the middle of Blackburn Road, Sheffield, when he smashed head-on into a Peugeot 206 on 20 December 2014.

Two 19-year olds - Liam Parker, from Sheffield, and Joshua Fothergill, from Rotherham - who were passengers in the Peugeot died in the crash.

Maher, of Ashover Road, Newcastle, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and failing to report an accident.

On release from prison he will be banned from driving for nine years.

Image caption Liam Parker, from Sheffield, and Joshua Fothergill, from Rotherham died in the crash on 20 December 2014

The driver of the Peugeot, 18-year-old Kieron Wilders, of Beauchamp Road, Kimberworth, also pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving.

He was disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service.

Three other men travelling in the Peugeot suffered serious injuries.