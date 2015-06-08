Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Corry Walters (L) and Connor O' Brien were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

A drug dealer who stabbed a man to death over an unpaid £50 debt has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Corry Walters, 22, stabbed 42-year-old Mohammed Khalil at Khalil's home in Greenland Drive, Darnall, last year.

Walters, of Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, was jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of murder.

Connor O'Brien, 26, of Jubilee Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 12 years. He was found guilty of manslaughter.

Walters and O'Brien attacked Mr Khalil on 21 October after going to his house to demand payment.

A post-mortem examination revealed two of the stab wounds had punctured Mr Khalil's heart and lungs. He died in hospital from his injuries.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Khalil was stabbed several times

Walters' brother Callum, 21, of Valentine Crescent, Sheffield, and Nicole Poppe 22, of Rolleston Road, Sheffield, were jailed for perverting the course of justice.

The pair had followed a "key witness" and made threats in order to get him to withdraw his evidence.

Callum Walters, who threatened to stab the witness, was sentenced to three years in jail while Poppe was jailed for two years.

In a victim impact statement read to the court Mr Khalil's brother said: "I'm angry that my brother's life was cut short over an alleged drugs debt.

"Mohammed's death has had a huge impact on me. I deeply loved my brother and there's not a day that goes past without me thinking about him.

"This event has created a fear of living in the community which was not there before."