Staff at five recycling centres in Sheffield have voted to go on strike in a row over pay and conditions.

More than 90% of GMB members employed at the council-owned sites in Woodhouse, Gleadless, Deepcar, High Green and Shirecliffe, backed taking industrial action.

Peter Davies, of GMB, said staff wanted better pay for weekends and improved welfare facilities.

The date of the strike will be announced on Tuesday.

The Green Co is subcontracted to run the sites for the council and employs the workforce.

Neither the council nor The Green Co have so far responded to BBC requests for a comment.