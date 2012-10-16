Image caption Jamie Stuart was stabbed in Sheffield last year

A 21-year-old man has received a life sentence for the murder of a teenager who was walking home from a birthday party in Sheffield.

Danny Parr, of Rotherham, was convicted at a retrial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jamie Stuart, 19, from Ecclesfield in Sheffield, was found stabbed on 23 July 2011 on Holgate Avenue in Parson Cross.

Parr, of Broom Close, who admitted intimidating a witness after making threats from his prison cell, must serve a minimum of 23 years in prison.

Sentencing Parr, the judge at Sheffield Crown Court told him it was a "cold-blooded attack which you went on to boast about".

'Witness attempted suicide'

The hardest part is that we are never going to see him grow up and that Parr has taken that from us Family statement

The court heard that Parr - who admitted manslaughter but denied murder - made phone calls and sent text messages from prison, threatening to target witnesses who took the stand at a previous trial in January.

The jury at that trial failed to reach a verdict.

In a statement, Mr Stuart's family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the pain and horror in which our son was so brutally taken from our lives.

"We cannot begin to describe the emptiness in our lives without Jamie.

"The hardest part is that we are never going to see him grow up and that Parr has taken that from us."

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Det Insp Kevin Brown said: "The others on the outside committed offences of criminal damage, and threats to two of the prosecution witnesses.

"(That) resulted in one of the witnesses attempting suicide and subsequently she didn't come to this trial to give evidence."

He added: "This incident shows the risks of young people carrying knives.

"In this murder, Parr carried and had no hesitation in using a knife to settle a minor dispute.

"He inflicted four stab wounds, one of which penetrated Jamie's heart, but all were serious and could have proved fatal."