Plans to repair Bath's fire-damaged Green Park Station
- Published
Repairs to a historic former railway station badly damaged by fire could soon get underway.
Green Park Station in Bath, which now houses shops, suffered roof damage on 23 April this year.
The fire broke out just days after the glass in the station roof and other parts of the building was replaced.
A planning application to repair the Grade-II listed building has now been made to Bath and North East Somerset Council.
The repairs will involve stripping away the fire damaged materials and reinstating the roof like-for-like, because of its listed status, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Replacement rafters will be installed and new boarding installed on the south side of the building which will be redecorated to match the colour of the original.
Green Park Station was opened in 1868 but closed almost 100 years later in 1966 as the west-facing terminus struggled to compete with the Great Western Railway's Bath Spa station and its connections to London.
The station has been Grade II listed since 1971.
Bath City Council bought the redundant station in 1974 and it is on a long-lease to Sainsbury's, who own the neighbouring supermarket and are responsible for the station's upkeep.
Bath and North East Somerset Council is aiming to have made a decision on the plans by 20 November.
