Taunton fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at recycling centre
- Published
A primary school has been closed after a fire at a nearby recycling centre.
Around 60 firefighters have been called in after a blaze broke out just after 03:00 BST at Taunton Recycling Centre in Somerset.
Nerrols Primary School has been shut due to smoke.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have advised nearby residents to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed.
Doug Farmer, incident commander at the scene said: "We have surrounded it with our resources and we are applying water from a safe position."
"What we can't do is enter the building as there is potential for the building to collapse.
"The materials inside the building are mainly cardboard and some plastics as it's a sorting area for the recycling site," he added.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
There are six fire engines, two ladder platforms and seven special appliances at the scene.
Somerset Council said the fire had broken out in a part of the site not usually open to the public.
It added the recycling centre would be closed for most of the day.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk