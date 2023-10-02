Teenager rescued in Burnham-on-Sea after being stranded in river
A teenager has been rescued by volunteers after becoming stranded in a river.
RLNI crews in Burnham-on-Sea were alerted at 20:39 BST on Saturday, after a teenager got stuck in the River Brue.
Lifeboat Burnham Reach was launched and a search was conducted on both sides of the river, towards Highbridge.
The boy was located on the bank near Apex Park, after he aided the search by shining a light from his phone.
The crew ascertained he was who they were looking for, brought him onto the lifeboat, dressed him with a casualty lifejacket, and took him to the sailing club, where he was checked over and pronounced well.
Lifeboat helmsman Marc Smith said: "Apparently, the casualty was walking along the river bank, when he suddenly realised he was on a bank surrounded by water and reeds.
"As it was dark, and not knowing which direction was safe, he sensibly called home for assistance.
"His mother also sensibly immediately called 999 for the Coastguard, who called the RNLI."
