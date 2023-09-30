Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets rise to £360
- Published
Ticket prices for Glastonbury Festival next year will rise to £360.
It is a £20 increase from this year's event, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 hike from the 2022 price of £280.
Co-organiser Emily Eavis made the announcement on social media and said people would need to register in advance.
Fans will be able to purchase packages for the 2024 festival on 2 November and standard tickets on 5 November.
"As part of our ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend the Festival will need to have registered in advance of the ticket sale, you can do this via our website," Ms Eavis said.
Festival goers will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £75 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.
This year's festival saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N' Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.
Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.
Stages across the 900-acre site hosted a range of world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, and theatre and circus performances.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk