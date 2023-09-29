Witness appeal after woman struck by car in Backwell
- Published
A woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car.
The 18-year-old pedestrian was injured by a black Toyota IQ3 at about 19:30 BST on West Town Road, Backwell, on Thursday.
She was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police said initial inquiries had been carried out but they were keen to hear from witnesses.
Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or other footage is also asked to come forward.
The road was closed between Rodney Road and Church Lane while investigations and recovery of the vehicle took place. It was reopened at about 00:30 BST on Friday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.