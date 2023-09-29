Work on Somerset's first net-zero school begins
Work on a carbon net-zero primary school has started with a timber framing ceremony.
Orchard Grove Primary School, Somerset's first ever carbon net-zero school, is expected to be ready for staff and students from September 2024.
The school in Taunton will offer places to 420 pupils from reception to year six, as well as 52 nursery places.
The design allows for an extension to accommodate a further 210 children if these are needed in the future.
Funded by Somerset Council as part of their School Growth Programme, the £12.3m build will incorporate solar panel technology, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points in line with the council's commitment to decarbonisation.
Councillor Tessa Munt, executive lead member for children, families and education at Somerset Council, said: "These are exciting first steps for our new school build. We are creating a modern learning environment for Orchard Grove Primary's future pupils, where they will be supported to thrive and achieve."
Councillor Dixie Darch, executive lead member for climate change and the environment at Somerset Council, added: "Orchard Grove Primary will be an historic building of which Somerset can be proud, being the first fully net-zero, climate resilient school in our county.
"The energy efficiency of the building will allow for cost savings which can be channelled back into educational resources.
"There will be more like this to come as the council delivers against its Climate Emergency Strategy and meanwhile, we continue to decarbonise as many of our existing buildings as possible."
Orchard Grove children are currently attending Isambard Kingdom Brunel School in Wellington and will move to the new site with their teachers when it is ready next year.
