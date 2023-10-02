Police in Somerset ask women to show them areas they feel unsafe
- Published
Women are being asked to meet up with police officers and show them areas in their community they feel vulnerable or unsafe.
The pilot project in Somerset is led by Sgt Roseanna Green who wants women to know police are listening to their concerns.
"We are committed to doing all we can to make our streets safer," she said.
It is part of Avon and Somerset Police's plan to tackle violence against women and girls.
Police hope the Walk and Talk initiative will help build trust and assist the force in understanding where and why women do not feel comfortable or safe where they live.
Sgt Green said: "We want to take the time to have a proper conversation and build an understanding of the concerns and worries that women and girls are facing in our communities to help us bring some positive and proactive change on our streets."
Any woman aged 18 and above, who lives in Somerset, is encouraged to register for a walk on the Avon and Somerset Police website.
The force says the meetings, which are with female officers, can be flexible, take place at any time of day, including mornings or evenings, as this is when women are most likely to feel threatened.
Members of the public are also being encouraged to report areas where they feel unsafe via the police's StreetSafe website and phone app.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk