Plans to be drawn up for 46 new homes in Somerset village
Developers will submit a full planning application following feedback from residents for 46 new homes in a small Somerset village.
The plans are intended to meet the need for housing in Othery.
The proposal could also include a new shop or the reopening of an existing unit within the project.
The public consultation closed on Wednesday and a full planning application will be submitted following the feedback.
South West Strategic Developments has published proposals to build the homes on the Loadpool Farm site.
The site is located on the A372 New Road on the edge of Othery, between Bridgwater and Langport.
A spokesperson for the developers said: "We know change can be concerning - but most people know someone that is struggling to get on the housing ladder and desperately in need of a home of their own.
"The land at Loadpool Farm provides an excellent opportunity to deliver much needed market and affordable homes for people and families that need them, in a highly sustainable location."
Of the 46 homes proposed, 14 will be "affordable", hitting the 30% target put in place by the former Sedgemoor District Council for any new development of 10 homes or more.
The development will also include play areas, green open space and enhancement of existing trees and hedgerows.
