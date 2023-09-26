Storm Agnes: Haygrove School in Bridgwater to close
- Published
A school with a dangerous building is to close because of Storm Agnes, which is due to bring high winds.
Haygrove Secondary School in Bridgwater is closing its doors on 27 September after recommendation from the Department for Education (DfE).
The school had already delayed the start of term after discovering building issues.
"The health and safety of students and staff is our absolute top priority," said head teacher Aaron Reid.
He added: "The main school building is closed due to issues with structural integrity, which could potentially be impacted by adverse weather conditions.
"We are very sorry for the challenges this temporary closure will have on the families of students who are currently attending classes on our site, we realise this is far from ideal.
"Fortunately, we will not need to do this for every weather event as we have been assured by the DfE that once the current work underway to scaffold and wrap the main school building is complete, risk to the structure due to adverse weather will be mitigated.
"We do not yet know the expected date for the scaffolding and wrapping works to complete, but we will of course keep you updated as progress is made."
Students in Years seven, eight, nine and 11 will receive remote learning for Wednesday through the school's website.
Year 10 students will attend the Haygrove Campus at Bridgwater & Taunton College - as they have been since earlier this term.
"We really do share your frustration with this situation and thank you again as always for your continued support," Mr Reid added.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will always do what we need to do to ensure everyone remains safe."
A weather warning from the Met Office suggests Storm Agnes could result in "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" with "some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs".
