Melanie Hall: Murdered woman's sister makes plea for compassion
- Published
The sister of a woman missing for more than two decades has called for "compassion" for her elderly parents.
Melanie Hall was last seen alive at a nightclub in Bath in June 1996. Her body was found in October 2009 on the side of the M5.
Several arrests have been made since Ms Hall disappeared but nobody has ever been charged.
Her sister called for "some little drop of compassion or empathy" for her parents, who are nearly 80 years old.
"Now would be the time to let them know and have the answers that they need," Dominique Hall said.
Parents Steve and Patricia Hall have previously offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
The latest appeal comes as a Channel 5 documentary on Ms Hall's murder is due to air.
The 25-year-old, who was a clerical worker at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, had been for a night out at Cadillacs nightclub when she was last seen on 9 June 1996.
A black bin liner containing her bones and skull was found by a workman clearing vegetation next to a slip-road at junction 14 of the M5, near Thornbury in south Gloucestershire, on 5 October 2009.
Supt James Riccio, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Just one small piece of information could solve this case and help us uncover the truth about what happened to Melanie that night.
"My team and I continue to be humbled by the courage, bravery and support that Melanie's family have shown over the years and we desperately want to find answers for them.
"We'd also like information about an unconfirmed sighting of a woman, potentially matching Melanie's description, who was engaged in an argument with a man in Old Orchard, around the corner from the nightclub entrance, between 1.45am and 2am.
"We don't know whether this was Melanie, so if anyone has further details which could help on this aspect, please call us."