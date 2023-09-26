M5: 'Reckless' e-scooter rider travels on slip road
A "reckless" e-scooter user was caught illegally travelling on a M5 slip road.
They were riding along the junction 19 northbound entry slip road near Portishead at 09:08 BST, a spokesperson from National Highways said.
A Highways patrol officer stopped the rider, who said that they were lost before heading back up the slip road and exiting the motorway.
The spokesperson said: "We'd always remind people to familiarise themselves with the law before setting off."
They added: "Traffic officers stopped the pedestrian who suggested they had gotten lost and had headed the wrong way.
"Traffic officers initiated a rolling block and the pedestrian headed back up the slip road and off of the motorway.
"The M5 is a really busy motorway and this type of activity is not only illegal but it's also reckless."
