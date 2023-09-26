Somerset Council fined for failures in stroke patient's care
A council has been fined after failing to provide adequate care for a stroke patient.
The patient, known as Mr B, was left without any weekend care for two months and had to rely on friends sourcing private carers for daytime visits.
A watchdog has now ordered Somerset Council to apologise and compensate Mr B for his distress.
A council spokesperson said: "We are committed to learning from all complaints."
Under the Care Act 2014, a local authority is legally bound to meet the needs of anyone who is deemed to be eligible for care and support after being formally assessed.
Mr B sought help from Somerset Council's adult social care team in early 2021.
A care plan was produced for him in March of that year, laying out he would receive three care visits a day and at least 24 hours' notice of any change to his care.
'Upsetting and stressful'
But Mr B's care providers missed visits and subsequently withdrew their support.
As a result of difficulties in recruiting carers and a lack of alternative placements, Mr B was left with gaps in his council-sourced care.
Mr B has autism and suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome. the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) said the experience was "upsetting and stressful for him, given his need for consistency and continuity".
It took until December 2021 for the council to secure a permanent care package for Mr B, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report from the LGSCO concluded: "The council did not create the environment which led to a local shortage of carers, and it was not to blame for the lack of options for Mr B.
"Nevertheless, it had a duty to meet his eligible needs in full, and, despite its best efforts, it could not do so between mid-August and December 2021. This was fault by the council."
