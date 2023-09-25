Gloucestershire Airport: Engineers continue repair of burst water pipe
Repair work is continuing at an airport following damage to a large water main which sent a fountain of water into the air near a runway.
The pipe burst at Gloucestershire Airport on 21 September sending a 30m-high fountain of water skywards.
The airport said a valve main had been accidentally damaged by a third-party contractor working on the field.
Severn Trent said repairs had been challenging as engineers worked to ensure the wider network is unaffected.
Engineers have been in the area since the main burst attempting to fully isolate the damaged pipe which is a critical part of the water network, said Severn Trent.
It added that due to its size and location, fully stopping the flow of water without any wider impact has proved challenging.
Teams reduced the flow into the pipe but were unable to lower it to a point where they could work on it.
Jonathon Wroe, from Severn Trent, said: "The water network in this area is very complex, and teams are facing some real technical challenges due to the damage caused.
"With the pipe being 36 inches, one of our biggest in the network, it's a crucial part of how we deliver water to customers, so we're unable to just turn it off without having any impact."
Severn Trent said if the work goes to plan, the repairs would be completed later.
