Somerset charity is calling for better park facilities for teenage girls
- Published
A charity is calling for more play spaces to be designed with teenage girls in mind.
It comes after new research shows that 90% of facilities in local parks are used by boys or young men.
The Parkwatch report took place in May with volunteers in 90 UK council areas noting how many teenagers were using facilities in their local park.
The government says it has invested more than £9m to create more than 100 parks.
Susannah Walker, the co-founder of Make Space for Girls, said: "People have always known that these spaces are dominated by boys, but until now there has been no real data to confirm this."
The research also found that in the South West, 95% of the users in multi-use games areas and 89% of those in skate parks and BMX tracks are boys or young men.
Imogen Clark, co-founder of Make Space for Girls, said: "What this research shows is that for every £100,000 a council in the South West spends on a Multi-Use Games Area, is actually £95,000 spent on boys, and just £5,000 on girls.
"And there is little else on offer in parks for teenage girls and young women."
Ms Clark said that girls often end up with nowhere to go, which impacts their physical and mental health.
Emma, 17, from Frome said: "It's very telling when you walk into a park and there's sports activity, sports activity, more sports activity and there's no seating."
She said she found it "infuriating" when the seating is designed to watch boys play, claiming that park seating is designed to put "girls into a subservient place where they're expected to spectate at what boys are doing".
Make Space for Girls has produced a set of recommendations as part of the report, which includes consulting teenage girls to find out what they want to see in parks and asking councils evaluate their provision and address the inequalities.
A government spokesperson sad: "We have invested £9m from the Levelling Up Parks Fund to create more than 100 parks on unused, underdeveloped or derelict land.
"That's on top of the more than 110 projects across the country that received funding through the Levelling Up Fund to deliver parks and green spaces."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk