Dozens of vintage cars on show at Weston-super-Mare vintage car rally

Two classic cars
Classic cars were displayed at the Helicopter Museum in Weston-super-Mare
By Martin Jones & Dawn Limbu
BBC News

Dozens of motorcars dating back from the 1930s to 1990s went on display for the return of the popular Vintage Wheels car rally.

The cars went on displayed around the airfield control tower at the Helicopter Museum in Weston-super-Mare.

Hundreds of visitors also came to view one of the world's largest collections of helicopters at the museum.

The annual event was held to fundraise for the museum's nominated charity, The Royal British Legion.

The event attracts classic car enthusiasts
Fred Tooke, the owner of the Morris Miner 1000 traveller from 1964
Around 500 people came to view the range of classic cars on display
Many of the cars have been lovingly restored to their former glory
Paul Curley with a 1929 Phantom 2 Rolls Royce
Rob Barton with his Volkswagen Nova from the 1970s, which is based on the Volkswagen Beetle
Car owners say they enjoy driving their cars and taking them to the shows

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.