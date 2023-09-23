Radio Somerset award honours parents who lost son to brain tumour
A couple who have raised £1.3m for charity after the death of their son were among the winners at BBC Radio Somerset's Make a Difference Awards.
The awards recognise people who go above and beyond to help others.
Eight awards were presented at a ceremony at the Haynes Motor Museum near Sparkford.
The awards were hosted by BBC Points West presenter Alex Lovell and BBC Radio Somerset's breakfast show presenter Charlie Taylor.
Nicky and Neil Halford set up the charity Time is Precious after their son Ben died of a brain tumour.
The charity funds equipment to help distract and entertain children during hospital stays.
Speaking at the ceremony, Nicky said: "We couldn't do it without all our supporters, the volunteers, every single person."
The winner in the Green category was Terri Pitts, who was recognised for her work in setting up Frome's Community Fridge, the first of its kind in the country.
It is thought the project saves four tonnes of food from going to waste every month in the town.
Accepting the award, Ms Pitts said: "If every town copied us and did it in their town we could save so much food waste and people wouldn't go hungry."
Highlights of the event will be broadcast on BBC Radio Somerset's breakfast show on Monday.
