Bath City Farm wins £50k grant to care for pollinators
A community farm has won a grant worth £50,000 to create shelter for pollinators.
Bath City Farm, a community green space and charity located in Whiteway, has won a Community Pollinator Grant from the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority.
The grant will enable the farm to provide year-round feeding, breeding and shelter for pollinators.
The project will take 12 months to complete.
The new habitats will include wildflower meadows, species-rich grassland, woodland ground flora, flowering trees, hedgerow, a wildflower nursery and community garden areas.
'Huge boost'
Bath City Farm will also create a 197ft (60m) bee and butterfly bank within the late flowering wildflower meadow, and multiple bug hotels around the site.
A new nature trail is also planned that people can follow using a printed guide and newly created interpretation boards.
Most of the work for the project will be carried out as part of volunteer sessions to provide social and learning opportunities.
Farm director Brendan Tate-Wistreich said: "This funding from the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority will be a huge boost for wildlife on the Farm and the people who come to enjoy the Farm's wild spaces.
"This will help us transform the mosaic of habitats over the coming years with new trees, hedgerow, wildflower areas, and species rich grassland increasing biodiversity and climate resilience.
"We are committed to supporting the regions climate strategy and we are excited to share learning with others working towards this shared goal."
