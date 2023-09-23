Somerset museum to showcase history of Clarks shoemakers
Planning permission has been granted for a museum about shoemaking.
The Shoemakers Museum will sit within the grounds of The Grange in Street.
The Grade II listed building has been associated with shoemaking for more than a century and is famous for its connection to the family who founded Clarks in 1825.
It will explore the social and cultural history of shoemaking and the story of how Clarks grew to be one of the most recognised names on the high street.
During the 1950s, the site was renovated and transformed into a training centre for Clarks employees and remained in use until 1999.
Applying for planning permission for the museum was carried out by architectural consultants Purcell, on behalf of the Alfred Gillett Trust, which is a charity that preserves collections from Clarks.
A permanent gallery, temporary exhibitions, a research library and an education room for school visits will be incorporated into the museum.
The history of the village, shoemaking and the story of Clarks will also be on display.
The trust says the museum will reveal stories of manufacture, industry and craftsmanship in Britain and it hopes to attract up to 75,000 visitors a year.
