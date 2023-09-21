Nailsea restaurant Posh Spice shut after immigration raid
- Published
Immigration Officials closed an Indian restaurant for 24 hours, after finding two staff working there illegally.
It is the third time in 15 months the Nailsea venue Posh Spice was raided by the immigration team.
Two employees were arrested and the owner owes £100,000 in fines for employing staff illegally following previous raids.
The Home Office has tripled fines and increased raids on businesses in the UK.
Officials entered the premises at 18:00 BST on Wednesday evening.
Chief immigration officer Aimee Langston said: "As we entered, we saw several males attempting to evade immigration officers, so two arrests were made.
"Those two males have no current right to work and have outstanding matters with immigration.
"On that basis we have served the closure notice on the business."
The closure will run for 24 hours and the owner will be encouraged to work with officials to ensure all staff are employed legally.
Enforcement visits in the Wales and West of England are at their highest since 2019, up 50% on last year, according to the Home Office, with 220 restaurants and takeaways visited.
Fines have also been tripled this year, from £15,000 to £45,000 per illegal employee.
"Illegal working is a key priority for us," said assistant director Richard Johnson of Immigration Enforcement, responsible for enforcing immigration law across the UK.
"Businesses like this are exploiting vulnerable people, they're not paying taxes, and they're undercutting legitimate businesses."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk