Man charged with murder of Somerset grandmother Beryl Purdy
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman.
Beryl Purdy was found dead at her home in the village of Broomfield, near Bridgwater, on 27 March.
David Parish, 36, of no fixed address, was initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act after being arrested in connection with Ms Purdy's death.
He has now been charged with murder after being released from a secure mental health unit and will appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court later.
Insp Deb Hatch, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a positive step in our investigation into the death of Beryl, known as Bez to her friends and family.
"We hope this news will also be welcomed by the local community which we know Bez was a much-love member of."
