Midsomer Norton: Man found unconscious with head injury
- Published
A man in his 60s was found unconscious with a serious head injury on a residential road.
Police said he was found on The Dymboro in Midsomer Norton at 00:30 BST on Saturday.
He was flown to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.
Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage who had not yet spoken with officers.
