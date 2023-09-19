Somerset vet completes 'overwhelming' 400-mile cycle ride
A man has completed an "overwhelming" challenge to raise money for vets struggling with their mental health.
Oscar Sinfield rode 400 miles (644km) across Somerset, cycling past 130 veterinary practices.
Charity Vetlife said people in the profession had been dealing with surging demand, and suicide rates for workers were four times higher than the national average.
Mr Sinfeld, who works as a vet, completed the challenge on Sunday.
"It was a wonderful start on Friday in the dark and near the end our satnav and lights broke so our friends drove cars in front and behind us in a convoy," he said.
"At the end I couldn't believe I'd managed it and lots of people turned up to show support.
"It was overwhelming," he added.
The challenge took two days and Mr Sinfield has raised more than £4,676 for charity.
"Vetlife are a small charity and it's something I want to carry on raising money for. I'd like to do something every year for them because they are invaluable," he said.
The charity's president James Russell added: "Oscar has helped to highlight the community of veterinary practices which exists across our country.
"To see colleagues so visibly and keenly helping each other out is as heart-warming as the ride itself is leg-numbing," he added.
After completing the challenge, Mr Sinfield had two days off to recover and went back into work with "very sore legs".
