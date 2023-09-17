Somerset travel warning as heavy rain causes flooding
People are being asked to avoid travelling in Somerset after heavy rain led to flooding.
Avon and Somerset Police said the region was experiencing extreme weather conditions and there was flooding in many areas.
They have advised against non-essential travel with many roads closed.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it had received a high number of calls and to only contact them if there was a risk to life.
Many roads in Minehead have been closed by police including Townsend Road, a partial closure of Ponsford Road, The Avenue, Alcombe Road, Park Street, King George Road and Mark Road.
The A39 at Bilbrook is also among the roads closed due to flooding between Dunster and Carhampton.
Buses Of Somerset said its 28 service Taunton to Minehead bus had been cancelled for the rest of Sunday because of flooding.
Blue Anchor Station on the heritage railway West Somerset Railway flooded, damaging a signal box and all services are suspended on the route for the rest of the day.
Paramedic Andy Nickolls, posting on X, formerly Twitter, asked people to stay at home, saying the floodwater was "deep and fast moving".
"Our crews and control staff are working hard responding to 999 calls for flooding.
"Please only call if needed as we are under some real demand at this time. Staying off the roads will help us reach incidents and prevent you getting stuck in floodwater," he said.
