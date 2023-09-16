UK's largest covered outdoor rink to return to Weston
The largest outdoor covered ice rink in the country will return to Weston-super-Mare this winter.
After a three-year break, the resort's Tropicana will host the attraction from 7 November to 7 January.
The last time the rink, called Icescape, was in Weston more than 120,000 people from across the South West used it, North Somerset Council said.
Councillor Mike Solomon said he was "delighted" it was returning.
The rink can welcome 400 skaters at a time and there will be various sessions including some without background noise and also "disco-themed" ones.
Councillor Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member for placemaking and economy, said: "The transformation of the Tropicana as an all-year-round entertainment venue with increased capacity is a key part of our placemaking strategy for the town.
"We see this as a key element of our work to deliver improvement using the £23m funding we secured from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' Levelling Up Fund."
Tickets for Icescape are expected to go on sale in October.
