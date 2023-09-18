New diagnostic centres in Bath, Swindon and Salisbury to test patients 'sooner'

Dr Peter Collins, chief medical officer at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said: "These new sites will ensure that more people can have the tests they need sooner and closer to home, meaning that conditions such as cancer can either be ruled out or identified much quicker than before."What's more, by having a greater diagnostic capacity in the region, our teams can begin to develop more efficient and effective ways of working, while also utilising the latest technology and clinical advances."It is hoped that the new centres will allow staff at the region's three large hospitals - the Royal United Hospital in Bath, the Great Western Hospital in Swindon and Salisbury District Hospital - to have more time to focus on patients with more pressing and complex needs.