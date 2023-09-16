Man from Somerset takes on South West Coast Path in memory of mum
A man will run the entire South West Coast Path in October in memory of his mum who took her own life.
Guy Locke, from Cheddar, will set off on 1 October and hopes to complete the 1,000km (630-miles) challenge in 28 days.
Mr Locke's mother, Ali, died in 2013, when he was aged 15. He said he wanted to raise funds for the suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.
The 24-year-old added: "My memory of her is nothing but positive."
He said his mum had been "a happy, nice soul, who towards the end of her life was struggling a lot".
"Unfortunately, it was at a time where mental health wasn't so widely spoken about and so we weren't able to help her through it as we can now, which is exactly why I'm doing what I'm doing," Mr Locke added.
"Since mum passed I've been on my own grieving journey and it has taken many years to get to the point where I'm comfortable talking about it and talking about suicide.
"This left me with a desire to just help as much as I can, through my own experiences. I'd like to make this a focus of my life moving forward."
Mr Locke chose the Papyrus mental health charity due to their education programmes, helpline and youth suicide prevention work.
He plans to run between 30-40km (18-25 miles) for four to eight hours per day, taking no rest days.
"It's going to be stunning all the way round," he said.
"It's basically home for me, I was born and raised in Cheddar and holidayed down in Cornwall all through the summer with my mum, so it holds a lot of special memories for me."
In 2022, Mr Locke created the 'A Million Metre' challenge in aid of mental health charities Mind and The Space.
The challenge aimed to get communities active and to run a combined total of one million metres, or 1,000km.
This time, Mr Locke is hoping to reach the one million metre mark alone.
