Somerset schoolchildren create giant human poppy
More than 800 school and nursery children have been brought together to make the shape of a giant poppy.
They gathered in Cale Park in Wincanton, Somerset, dressed in red and black school uniform.
Their efforts were filmed from above by a Royal Navy helicopter from the 1 Regiment Army Air Corps, who flew in specially from RNAS Yeovilton.
The event was organised by local Royal British Legion volunteers for the launch of this year's poppy appeal.
The first appeal back in 1921 raised more than £106,000 to help veterans with housing and jobs.
Nowadays more than 40,000 volunteers distribute 40 million poppies.
The money helps veterans who may need to find new jobs or somewhere to live, or any other support they may need.
It is also used to help those who have lost loved ones because of wars.
In late 1914, the battlefields of World War One raged through Europe's heart.
Once the conflict was over the poppy was one of the only plants to grow on the otherwise barren battlefields.
