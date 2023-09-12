Norton Fitzwarren man admits driving truck at police vehicles
A man has pleaded guilty to assault and multiple charges of criminal damage after driving a military-style truck at police vehicles.
Geoff Marshall, 41, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court earlier.
He pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating, 12 of criminal damage, and one of dangerous driving.
Marshall was remanded in custody and will appear at Taunton Crown Court for sentencing on 13 October.
The court heard the incident began on the afternoon of Sunday, 10 September with an argument between Marshall and his partner, Kathryn Marshall Lam, at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, over text messages she found on his mobile phone.
Paul Kelly, prosecuting, said that, fearing for her safety, Ms Marshall Lam left the property and called the police.
When officers arrived at their home in Station Road, they found the defendant already behind the wheel of the 1958 M35 truck.
"They tried to reason with the defendant through the window and asked him to get out of that large vehicle safely to talk to him about the allegation against him," Mr Kelly said.
"These negotiations have failed and, instead of engaging with the police, this defendant has decided to start driving the vehicle.
"He has driven the vehicle into the property owned by Kathryn Marshall Lam, causing damage to the vehicle parked in front, as well as quite a lot of structural damage to that property.
"He has then made off from that location and driven at police cars, causing extensive damage to four police vehicles who were trying to block him.
"He has then left the site and driven to the M5 motorway and got out of the vehicle and got on to a bridge that crosses the M5, crossed the barrier and has threatened suicide.
"Negotiations took place with the police, who have managed to get him down and arrested him for the matters before the court.
"There was damage to a large amount of parked vehicles, which are reflected in the charges.".
Magistrates remanded Marshall into custody, ordering pre-sentence reports and imposing an interim driving ban.
Presiding justice Trevor Morgan said: "We have heard everything that has been said and we are now arranging for you to appear at Taunton Crown Court on 13 October for sentencing for all of these matters you have pleaded guilty to.
"This was a reign of terror with what was damaged by the vehicle you were driving."
