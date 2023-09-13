Avon Fire and Rescue firefighters to cycle from Bath to Paris for charity
- Published
A group of firefighters are cycling 248 miles (400km) in aid of a cancer charity, following the breast cancer diagnosis of one of the their wives.
Jessica Parsons, from Bath, was diagnosed with metaplastic squamous cell carcinoma in June 2022.
Her husband, Matt, is embarking on the three-day journey from Bath with nine of his colleagues on Thursday.
Ms Parsons said: "I feel very humbled to think they're doing that to help people like me."
The team of firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue will be setting off from Bath Fire Station as soon as their night shift finishes on Thursday morning.
They chose to cycle to the Eiffel Tower as Ms Parsons is half French and was born in Paris.
Mr Parsons, will be joined by his colleagues, Kit Chapman, Rich Wheeler, Ian Manfield, Ben Parsons, Alex Gapper, Alex Werren, Liam Higgs, Pete Showering and Jon Holmes.
They will be cycling more than 62 miles (100km) every day for three days until they reach their destination.
Ms Parsons said: "They are all really driven and I have no doubt that they'll do it."
It is part of an ongoing fundraising effort from Ms Parsons and her family and friends for Cancer Research UK.
So far they have raised more than £7,600 through bake sales, charity car washes and other sporting challenges.
Ms Parsons said: "We're doing all we can to raise as much money as possible.
"I think everyone knows someone who has or has had cancer and now I'm in it."
According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with more than 150 women in the country receiving the diagnosis every day.
More than two-thirds of women with the disease now survive 20 years or more, and the charity is finding new ways to diagnose and treat the condition.