Weston-super-Mare shoppers 'sad' to see local Wilko branch close
- Published
Local residents say it is "sad" that the Wilko store in Weston is closing.
Despite last-minute rescue talks administrators informed staff that 408 stores will close by early October.
The Weston-super-Mare branch closes today and the Avonmeads branch in Bristol closes on Thursday.
Sophie Cummings works in the building and shopped at Wilko every week. "So sad to see it go. Another shop gone on the high street," she said
"I can't get my half-price pic 'n' mix anymore."
Resident Trevor Syng-Perrin is partially sighted and said staff have always been extremely helpful.
"For me personally, the staff in Wilko have been terrific," he said.
"We're losing more and more shops here. I think it's dreadful."
The Sovereign Centre's manager, Alan Smith, said it has been the site's "anchor shop".
"But it has been fairly quiet for a while so I don't think it's going to make that much difference," he said.
"Priority concerns are for all of the employees within Wilko.
"The ideal solution is another retailer coming in and taking on the unit."
The future of stores in Stroud, Gloucester and Cheltenham remain uncertain.
