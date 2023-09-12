Trowbridge brain injury survivor wins gold in Invictus long jump
An athlete who had to give up competing after a freak pole-vaulting accident says it has been "massive" to get back on the field after eight years.
Peter Saunders from Trowbridge took part in the long jump at the Invictus Games, an event dedicated to wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.
Mr Saunders took home a gold medal, something that he said is an "amazing" achievement after a brain injury.
He said he has "not processed" the win yet.
"I was actually injured doing athletics: it's always been my sport," he said. "I was injured in a freak pole-vaulting accident.
"I fell from a height, missing all of the protective matting and landed on my head," said Mr Saunders.
"The Invictus trial was the first time I had been on the track in eight years. It's a massive achievement for me and it's such a great environment."
Mr Saunders said everyone around him has been "so supportive".
He said that his friends, family and his girlfriend had all been there.
"They saw me win! It's amazing! I haven't processed it yet," he added.
Army veteran Jules Allen from Yeovil, who is in recovery from a spinal injury, also scooped a silver medal in wheelchair rugby.
The Invictus Games, which is being held in Düsseldorf in Germany this year, runs from 9-16 September.
