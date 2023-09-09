Somerset suicide prevention 'walk for life' returns for second year
An event that aims to raise awareness of suicide prevention has returned for a second year.
This 2023 Walk for Life was organised by Somerset Council alongside stakeholders who work in mental health.
Nearly 100 people joined the walk, which started at Castle House at the Museum of Somerset at 10:30 BST.
Participants strolled through Taunton town centre, passing through meaningful locations to commemorate those affected by suicide.
Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, which is on Sunday, people were invited to join the one-mile (1.6km) walk in memory of loved ones or for themselves.
At the end of the walk, flowers were laid out on the After Life bench at Taunton's Vivary Park and people took a moment to reflect.
Sammiie Winter works for Mind Somerset as a lived experience peer for suicide bereavement and is also part of the Hearing Voices project, which offers one-to-one support, group work or counselling.
Ms Winter said there had been a rise in people accessing mental health support in the area.
"Calls are coming in thick and fast every day," she said. "What is so amazing is that there is loads of awareness of the different options for access and support, whether it is mental health or if you have addiction or bereavement [issues]."
If you, or someone you know, is feeling emotionally distressed,BBC Action Line has put together a list of organisations which can help.
Councillor Adam Dance, lead member for public health, equalities and diversity at Somerset Council, said: "Our actions, no matter how big or small, can provide hope to someone who is struggling.
"By coming together for the Walk for Life event, we can support each other and contribute to suicide prevention in our community."
