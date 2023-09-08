Avon and Somerset Police concern as drink-drive arrests increase
- Published
A 12-week-old puppy was taken into care after its owner was arrested for drink driving on a motorway.
Several calls were made reporting a van driving erratically on the M5 near Nailsea to the west of Bristol.
The driver was charged for driving while his alcohol level was above the limit.
Avon and Somerset Police are warning that drink driving arrests are higher than during the same week in 2022.
The puppy, that was being transported in the erratically driven van, was taken into the care of a local vet overnight on 27 August, while his owner was held in custody.
Police say more than 60 drivers were arrested between 21 and 27 August, a 20% increase compared to the same week last year.
Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman, Head of Road Policing and Road Safety said: "Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only illegal, it's a reckless and dangerous choice that puts lives at risk.
"The consequences of such decisions can be catastrophic, causing irreversible harm and heartache to families and loved ones.
"As we head into the autumn, we are not easing up on our campaign against drink or drug drivers - keeping our roads safe is our priority every day of the year."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk