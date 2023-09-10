Bath Postal Museum closes its doors after 44 years
The Bath Postal Museum has closed its doors after 44 years - just months after the death of its founder.
The museum is located in the basement of the old post office in the city.
It is now in the process of negotiating the passing on of its collection to other museums who can keep its artefacts available for the public to view.
Audrey Swindells MBE, who co-founded the museum with husband Harold in 1979, passed away in June at the age of 95.
A spokesperson for the museum said it is closing due to the end of the lease for the premises.
Bath and North East Somerset Council, which owns the premises, has provided assistance to cover the museum's rent from November, and found a space for the museum to store its collection while staff work on passing it on.
The many artefacts include the largest collection of salvaged mail collected by Bath Mayor and postmaster Ralph Allen.
The collection also includes a cross-written letter by Jane Austen - a 19th century practice of writing a letter and turning it 90 degrees and writing the opposite way - and a wall of in-wall post boxes.
Bath has played a key role in the development of the postal service.
Postal carriages were revolutionised by Bath mayor and MP John Palmer in the 1780s and the first British stamp was mailed from Bath in May 1840.
