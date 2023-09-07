Demolition of redundant Windsor Bridge in Bath begins
Work has begun to demolish a redundant VIctorian gas pipeline bridge.
Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) is removing the structure, on Windsor Bridge in Bath.
It is part of the council's wider plans to build more houses and improve walking and cycling.
Cllr Manda Rigby said: "The demolition works are necessary and will help progress both the Bath Western Riverside and Bath River Line projects."
The council previously considered repurposing the bridge, but instead decided to demolish it to prevent a safety risk to river and tow path users.
The bridge was built in 1837 and linked the Twerton and Weston areas of Bath before it was repurposed in 1979 to carry gas pipes.
BANES Council said there will be minimal disruption to pedestrians and traffic for the majority of works, however a road closure has been planned between 11 and 13 November and a section of tow path beneath the bridge will be closed from 9 October to 8 December.
A second section of towpath will also be closed from 4 October to early December to allow landscaping works by the new pedestrian bridge at Bath Quays.
Short diversion routes will be in place for both closures.
The work will be carried out by Penny Demolition, a local company based in Ston Easton, on behalf of the council.
Following the completion of this project, public realm and landscaping works will take place in 2024 to provide enhanced access to the Bath River Line, a 6.2 mile (10km) linear park through the heart of the city, said the council.
