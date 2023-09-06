Pittards staff to be made redundant as firm shuts down
Staff at an historic glovemaker are to be made redundant after takeover talks failed.
Founded in 1826, Pittards in Yeovil, Somerset, employed 135 staff in the UK and 900 in Ethiopia.
In August, the firm filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators due to rising interest rates and inflation.
Administrators have now said extensive discussions were held with an interested party but the prospective buyer was unable to proceed.
Lucy Winterborne and Dan Hurd of EY-Parthenon's Turnaround and Restructuring team were appointed as administrators on 4 September.
In a statement, they said: "As no other party has expressed an interest in acquiring the business, the company has now ceased to trade with immediate effect and sadly, the majority of the Company's UK employees have been made redundant."
The firm was founded in 1826, and made gloves for the Royal Family and the emergency services.
"Administrators are assessing options with regards to its Ethiopian business and are in discussions with local management in this regard," the administrators added.
