Martock food bank loses stockpile in night-time raid
- Published
Thieves have broken into a food bank and made off with hundreds of pounds worth of meals and household goods.
CCTV caught the group making three visits to the 'Transforming Lives' food bank at Martock Christian Fellowship, Somerset, during the raid on Tuesday.
The charity regularly provides for up to 50 adults and 30 children.
It said most of its higher value items were lost in the raid, including nappies, tinned meals, tinned meat and pet food.
Much of the stolen stock was being set aside to be used later in the year as part of a Christmas delivery service.
Its service includes two larger provisions at Christmas and Easter when it serves up to 110 people in Martock and the local community.
The thieves broke a window after trying to get in through a main door.
"The theft will have a huge impact on our ability to support these families," said Dave Sinclair Associate Pastor at Martock Christian Fellowship.
"The cost to replace the items goes well beyond our reserves, and the cost of upgrading our security is something we simply do not have the reserves to fund."
The food bank is run by volunteers and all the food and essentials come either from direct donations or are bought using donated money.
