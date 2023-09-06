M5 traffic: Serious crash closes road near junction 26

traffic camera showing the M5 J25-J26Highways England
Traffic is building on the M5 following the closure

The M5 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The northbound and southbound carriageways between junction 29 for Exeter and junction 26 for Wellington are closed.

Devon and Cornwall Police says the crash happened near the Devon and Somerset border at 05:33 BST. The road is expected to be closed for some time.

One person is reported to have been injured, said police.

Emergency services are in attendance and National Highways South West say there are delays of 30 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion in both directions on approach to the closures.

Drivers are advised to follow diversions.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "One person is reported to have sustained injuries and the road remains closed whilst emergency services remain at the scene.

"There is currently a complete closure on the M5 from junction 29 northbound and junction 26 southbound.

"Highways are assisting with putting diversions in place and traffic within the closure will be aided to move when possible."

