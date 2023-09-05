Chard minor injuries unit now open seven days a week
A hospital's minor injuries unit is now open seven days a week.
Chard Community Hospital's minor injuries unit (MIU) is open daily from 08:00 BST until 21:00 BST.
Previously, the unit was closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
It follows the successful recruitment of two additional emergency nurse practitioners, meaning a safe and consistent service can be provided to patients requiring MIU treatment every day.
The nurse practitioners run the MIUs and specialise in community urgent care, so can independently manage a wide range of injuries and acute illness.
They are supported by staff nurses and healthcare assistants.
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has also invested in a brand new x-ray machine for the unit, with work expected to be complete by October.
The trust said in the meantime, no x-rays are available at the unit and patients needing one will be directed to the most appropriate location, with results and ongoing management returned to Chard.
Five other sites in Somerset - Bridgwater, Frome, Glastonbury, Minehead and Shepton Mallet - offer x-rays.
Hannah Coleman, managerial lead for Somerset's MIUs, said: "We're really pleased to be able to once again open Chard Hospital's MIU seven days a week, successfully appointing a number of additional emergency nurse practitioners.
"While we won't have an x-ray facility at Chard over the next couple of months and understand that this will cause some inconvenience, our investment in a new machine will mean patients will be able to access the best care at our MIU for years to come."
