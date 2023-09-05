Woman 'honoured' to be first female commander at RNLI Portishead
- Published
A woman has completed her training to become a town's first female RNLI lifeboat commander.
Susan Beaton began volunteering for the RNLI in Largs, Scotland, before relocating to Portishead in 2014.
In her new role as helm, she says there is a "huge jump" in responsibility to oversee the lifeboat and the safety of the crew whilst out on rescue missions.
Ms Beaton added: "It's a privilege and an honour to be the first female helm at the station."
She credited the RLNI Largs team who taught her "everything" after she graduated from university.
When she moved to North Somerset a year later, Ms Beaton was immediately invited to join the team of volunteers at the town's RNLI branch, formerly known as Portishead Lifeboat Trust.
After gaining some experience, she progressed to become boat crew, before starting helm training in 2020.
She said: "At every step of this journey I have pushed myself to meet the high standard the RNLI expects of its helms, and throughout this process I have been supported by the fantastic crew around me."
Andy Wright, RNLI area lifesaving manager said he was "delighted" by Ms Beaton's new role.
He said she would "help to keep the waters safe for many years to come and inspire generations of female volunteers to join and excel in the RNLI in command roles".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk