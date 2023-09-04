Somerset school delays start of term over RAAC concrete concerns
A school in Somerset will not open as planned due to concerns over concrete.
Somerset Council said a check of Selworthy Special School in Taunton had established it had reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in one of its classrooms.
The council said action had to be taken and the school would stay closed on Wednesday.
The school will then reopen to all pupils, apart from one class, on Thursday.
The notice on the council website said the decision had been taken "at the very last minute".
"We will need to move furniture and set up suitable alternative learning spaces, ready for a calm and purposeful start to the term," it added.
The school will remain shut to Basil class on Thursday, the notice said.
What is RAAC?
RAAC is a lightweight material which was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s.
It is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete and is quicker to produce and easier to install.
Concerns over RAAC have forced the full or partial closure of more than 100 schools in England so far.
Experts say a wide range of public buildings have been constructed using the material and could now be at risk of collapse.
