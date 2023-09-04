Motorcyclist dies after four vehicle A361 crash near Frome
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving four vehicles.
Police officers were called to the A361 near Frome, Somerset, on Sunday, after reports of a crash involving a motorbike and three cars.
A 51-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene and Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision to come forward.
The road was closed after the crash and reopened at around 3am, police said.
