Somerset and Avon rape support team taking on Three Peaks Challenge
- Published
Rape crisis centre staff plan to climb three mountains in 24 hours to raise money for survivors of sexual violence.
Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS) workers will scale the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in under 24 hours.
Georgie from the team said the climbs will represent the "uncomfortable" process of healing from trauma that survivors have to go through.
All funds raised from the We Climb challenge will go towards SARSAS.
Georgie said: "It is not always linear, and it may often feel like we want to give up altogether.
"But with support, there is hope that we can see our own capabilities, and to look back over our shoulders and see how far we've come.
"We climb for every person who has felt they can't see a way forward or can't find a way to push through."
The team of 12 will climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon between 9-10 September as part of the Three Peaks Challenge.
They will walk about 23 miles (37km) and face a total ascent of 9,845ft (3,000m).
SARSAS CEO Claire Bloor said she is very "proud" of her team.
"They already do so much for the people we support, now, literally, going above and beyond for victim-survivors of sexual violence," she said.
"Completing the three peaks is such an epic challenge and I know that the training has been tough at times, both physically and emotionally, but I know that they can do it," added Ms Bloor.
